Drilling down we find more expected outcomes. Value as a factor got killed during the pandemic crash, losing about half as much as the S&P 500. The pandemic did not respect historical earnings, book value or other common value metrics. Another popular quant factor, momentum, did great, as things that went down went continued to go down. The pattern reversed in the recovery, when systematic buying of valuable companies beaten down in the panic paid off big, but betting that companies hurt in the crash would continue down was a losing proposition. This pattern is seen in all bubbles and crashes — momentum does well and value lags behind during the event, and performance reverses in the aftermath.