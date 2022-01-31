Older investors may remember the spectacular quant runs after previous crises like the “Nasdive” of 2000 when the dot-com bubble burst and the global financial crisis of 2007 to 2009. Dispassionate models based on a century or more of data and multiple asset classes and regions have an emotional appeal during uncertain times and when forecasters disagree. The case for quant investing is based on long-term history and stable allocations.
The first important point is that quant is not an asset class or a strategy. Rather, it’s a method for implementing strategies. Quant investors look for the same things qualitative investors do, but they search differently. Warren Buffett is a qualitative value investor. Of course, he uses numbers, but Buffett’s foundation is his subjective understanding of business, his opinions about the people running it and his views on the economic situation. This takes a lot of work, so he makes relatively few investments, and a high proportion turn out well.
A quant value strategy relies on computers sifting through numbers looking for objective evidence of value. That’s cheap and easy compared to a Buffett analysis, so quants can take thousands of long and short positions—buying cheap stuff and shorting similar expensive stuff. Lots of positions means more diversification than Buffett and the luxury of carefully balancing the portfolio to remove unwanted exposures to sectors, interest rates, geography or anything else.
You can compare a quant long equity value strategy to Buffett’s performance, but you can’t mash together all quant strategies — equity value, quant macro, managed futures, risk parity, absolute return, etc. — and compare it to anything, especially not the S&P 500 Index. Some quant strategies try to match the S&P 500 with less risk, some try for returns uncorrelated with the S&P 500, others try for different things. Strategies, quant or qualitative, must be evaluated against what they attempt to do.
From this perspective, quant strategies handled the pandemic about as you would have expected. During the crash in March 2020 the diversification and balance of quant funds generally helped them avoid large losses, though most experienced greater than their designed volatility. The reason is the pandemic changed historic correlations — suddenly cruise ships and restaurants had strong negative correlations to vaccine makers and remote conferencing companies. That means portfolios carefully balanced for low risk in normal times could experience large gains or losses due to exposure to the newly emerged “pandemic factor.” This is not unexpected, and quants are aware that “tail events” happen.
Also as expected, many quant funds were able to take advantage of the post-crash recovery. Calm models executing buys and sells based on very long-term data and reliable economic principles usually do better than humans who are subject to over-reaction, overconfidence in predicting the future, panic, group think, liquidity problems and other biases. Of course, some qualitative investors made great calls, but this is an area in which machines predictably outdo the average human professional.
However, this does not mean all quant funds beat the S&P 500. Funds designed to be uncorrelated to the S&P 500 often did quite well but were not able to match the historically great period. The value of these funds is to blend with the S&P 500 to reduce risk without sacrificing average return, not to beat the S&P 500 in its best years. Many other quant funds are designed to run at much less risk than the S&P 500 and produce better Sharpe ratios, not to outdo S&P 500 gains every year.
Drilling down we find more expected outcomes. Value as a factor got killed during the pandemic crash, losing about half as much as the S&P 500. The pandemic did not respect historical earnings, book value or other common value metrics. Another popular quant factor, momentum, did great, as things that went down went continued to go down. The pattern reversed in the recovery, when systematic buying of valuable companies beaten down in the panic paid off big, but betting that companies hurt in the crash would continue down was a losing proposition. This pattern is seen in all bubbles and crashes — momentum does well and value lags behind during the event, and performance reverses in the aftermath.
I don’t try to guess when it’s a particularly good or bad time to get into quant. But if you do play that game, I’d say the last 30 months have been generally reassuring about quant strategies. For the most part, they performed as expected, despite a highly consequential unexpected event. If you are worried about future highly consequential unexpected events, quant would seem to have a place in your portfolio. If you allocate based on recent performance, I’d say 30 months of good returns is enough to declare the quant winter over.
Aaron Brown is a former managing director and head of financial market research at AQR Capital Management. He is the author of "The Poker Face of Wall Street."
