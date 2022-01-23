Anyone who gets a sizable raise usually feels pretty good about it, and there’s nothing wrong with being rewarded for working hard. But the fact that the well-off are once again coming out on top in an era of central bank largesse and yawning income inequality can’t sit well with the Fed. This reality should galvanize the central bank to tighten monetary policy more quickly and forcefully, which the market is expecting. Bond traders are pricing in three or four Fed rate hikes this year, the end of quantitative easing and the start of a reduction in the size of the Fed’s $8.87 trillion balance sheet. However, many Wall Street analysts - and arguably stock investors - haven’t fully bought into the amount of policy tightening likely to come. The longer policy makers wait, the more they risk inflicting damage to lower-income households, whose spending power erodes fastest when inflation accelerates.