There’s another body of opinion that investors should select funds with good historical performance. Usually this means a blended 10-year history balancing risk and return, as illustrated by Morningstar star ratings. The paper’s authors complain that affiliated model portfolio selections have worse year-to-date, one-year and three-year returns than unaffiliated selections. But the reason advisors use model portfolios is they promise analysis far beyond three short-term performance measures. The models try to incorporate all history, and also add forward-looking views. They consider risk as well as return. They consider correlations — how an investment fits in with the overall portfolio — and not just historical return and standard deviation. And they offer different portfolios depending on income needs, tax situation, risk tolerance, investment horizon, and other differences among investors.