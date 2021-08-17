The biggest cost associated with the decision to become a CFA is time. The CFA doesn’t cost much in the way of actual dollars, just a few thousand for the entire course of study. But it takes up an enormous amount of time consisting of many hundreds and even thousands of hours of studying for each level. And that’s if they pass all three exams on the first try, which only about 20% of people do. For the other 80%, it’s a commitment of four or five years, and sometimes longer. I have several friends who, once they began the CFA program, seemingly disappeared, not to be seen for three years.