Walmart operates stores in 27 countries under various names and has taken some lumps as it has attempted to export its low-price strategy overseas. The Bentonville, Arkansas, retailer has given up on operations in several international markets over the past 15 years including Germany and South Korea. In many cases, it has lacked the scale to press local suppliers on price as it does in the United States.
In October, Walmart said it was selling its British supermarket chain Asda for 6.8 billion pounds ($8.8 billion). Walmart is retaining a minority stake and a seat of the board at Asda.
In 2018, Walmart Inc. sold an 80% stake in its Brazilian operations to a global private equity firm. Walmart gave up in Germany and South Korea in 2006.
