The lawsuit, in federal court in Bangor, was filed on behalf of a longtime worker who developed a disability that prevented her from continuing her job as a sales associate.

Walmart determined that the only positions that were suitable for her were as a greeter or fitting room associate. Such jobs were available at Walmart stores in Waterville and Thomaston, but not at the worker’s store in Augusta. She parted ways with the retailer in 2014.

The lawsuit contended Walmart violated the Americans With Disabilities Act by declining to offer jobs at other locations.

“Federal law requires employers to reassign employees with a disability to vacant positions as the reasonable accommodation of last resort,” Jeffrey Burstein, regional attorney for the EEOC’s district office in New York, said in a statement.

Walmart didn’t acknowledged wrongdoing under a consent decree, signed by a federal judge on Wednesday, but did agree to changes its practices.

An email seeking comment was sent to Walmart on Saturday. Spokesman Randy Hargrove told the Portland Press Herald that a change of policy already had been in the works before the settlement and that the new policy will be rolled out in February.

“We don’t tolerate discrimination of any kind,” he said. “We’ve been a top employer for people with disabilities for many years and have thousands of associates who perform their jobs with reasonable accommodation, including job reassignment.”

