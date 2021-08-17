Inflation is also a bit of a nightmare for discounters like Walmart because raising prices goes against their sales pitch, making that a last resort. Walmart’s cost of goods sold rose slightly faster than sales did last period, and it’s had to build up inventory to stay ahead of the inflated costs and supply-chain hurdles that most industries have complained about this earnings season. “We’re doing things like chartering vessels in securing supply,” John Furner, head of Walmart’s U.S. operations, said on Tuesday’s earnings call. Walmart’s inventory increased 20%, a change from a year ago when it was difficult to keep shelves stocked. The effect of amassing all that product was an $8 billion decline in free cash flow so far this year. And while comparable-store sales were up 5.2% as customers began to shop in person more frequently, the average receipt total shrank 0.8%. Shoppers may no longer feel the need to buy as much at a time.