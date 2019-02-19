Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Walmart Inc., up $2.21 to $102.20

The giant retailer’s earnings beat analysts’ forecasts as online sales grew, as did its grocery pickup and delivery business.

Navient Corp., up $1.06 to $12.79

The student loan company rejected a buyout offer from Canyon Capital Advisors and Platinum Equity Advisors, saying it undervalued the company.

Southwest Airlines Co., down 3 cents to $57.67

Federal regulators told the airline to fix the way it calculates the weight of luggage loaded on flights after finding frequent mistakes.

Transocean Ltd., down 20 cents to $8.73

The offshore oil and gas drilling contractor posted a loss that was much wider than analysts were expecting.

D.R. Horton Inc., up 46 cents to $40.43

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index rose this month, reflecting higher confidence among homebuilders.

Windstream Holdings Inc., down $2.06 to $1.31

The rural telecommunications company postponed its earnings announcement after a federal judge ruled against the company in a dispute with bondholders.

Weight Watchers International Inc., down $1.37 to $28.91

Analysts at JPMorgan issued a downbeat report on the company, citing a decline in daily users of the company’s app and tougher competition.

CenturyLink Inc., up 36 cents to $14.10

Investor Southeastern Asset Management said it was talking with the cable TV and broadband provider about adding directors to its board.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.