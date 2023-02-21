Walmart: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $6.28 billion. On a per-share basis, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $2.32. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.71 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The world’s largest retailer posted revenue of $164.05 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $159.66 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Walmart expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.25 to $1.30.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.90 to $6.05 per share.

