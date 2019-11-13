Authorities say Walmart Stores Inc. filed the lawsuit against 31 of the state’s 64 counties saying the valuations don’t reflect the stores’ equipment which wears out faster due to overnight hours of operation.

Corporate officials say the lawsuit seeks to reduce the value of its personal property at 95 of its stores and recoup attorney fees.

County officials say their attorneys across the state are expected to coordinate their defense.

Walmart’s Littleton, Colorado-based attorney Brian Huebsch declined requests for comment.

