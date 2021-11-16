But rather than look at this moment in a vacuum, McMillon and Furner are thinking ahead to how price decisions can affect loyalty to Walmart down the road and how it can capitalize on competitors’ missteps. Walmart’s “everyday low cost” sales pitch is so foundational to the brand that it shorthands the phrase to EDLC in its filings. Even so, it could join the crowd in juicing its gross margin if it wanted to. The larger concern is that as consumer sentiment drops and inflation erodes wage gains, companies risk being too cavalier about raising prices just to avoid a few quarters of earnings pressure. It might not be worth it.