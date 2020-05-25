Walmart confirmed Monday it had paid the tax bill, but it was unclear if Alsea, the buyer, would have to pay anything as well. Alsea, which operates restaurant chains, claimed it had paid all its taxes.
López Obrador has played hardball with companies before. In 2019 he forced gas pipeline companies to renegotiate contracts he said cost too much.
López Obrador forced companies from the U.S., Canada and Mexico to restructure fees and accept about 30% lower profit margins.
