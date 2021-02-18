Twilio Inc., up $31.84 to $443.49.

The maker of cloud-based communications software reported a 65% surge in revenue in its latest quarter, far more than analysts expected.

SunPower Corp., down $7.28 to $36.33.

The maker of solar panels reported revenue that fell short of Wall Street’s estimates and forecast profits that also were below forecasts.

Stamps.com Inc., down $40.87 to $220.01.

The online seller of mailing and shipping services declined to provide an earnings forecast for this year, citing uncertainty about the pandemic.

Boston Beer Company Inc., down $96.75 to $1,116.87.

The brewer of Samuel Adams beer and other beverages forecast earnings that were below what analysts were expecting.

Albemarle Corp., down $16.01 to $141.46.

The chemical maker forecast full-year earnings that fell well below what analysts were expecting.

Walmart Inc., down $9.54 to $137.66.

The giant retailer lost more than $2 billion and said it would raise wages for more than a quarter of its 1.5 million U.S. workers.