The move shows how the pandemic will have lasting effects on the retail industry’s strategies even as the health virus ebbs. For almost a decade, Black Friday store shopping had been kicked off with big crowds on the turkey feast and expanded into Friday. However, last year given safety concerns, most stores were closed on turkey day. Walmart, like other stores, successfully pushed more sales online to reduce crowds in the store. But, even as safety protocols relax, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer apparently believes that not having the kickoff on Thanksgiving won’t hurt its business.
Given Walmart’s clout as the nation’s largest retailer, other major retailers will likely follow its lead again this year.