Walmart, the nation’s largest private employer, says that the amount will be similar to the previous cash bonuses during the pandemic. Part-time and temporary workers who work at Walmart or Sam’s Club’s stores, distribution centers or fulfillment hubs will receive $150 each, while full-time employees will receive $300 on Dec. 24.
In total, Walmart said it’s paying out more than $700 million this time around in additional bonuses. That includes $319 million in quarterly bonuses paid in workers’ Nov. 25 paychecks following a strong quarterly performance and $388 million in special cash bonuses related to the pandemic. That adds up to $2.8 billion in total cash bonuses to workers this year.
___
Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.