There’s bad news in the good news. Walmart Inc. lifted investor spirits on Tuesday beating earnings expectations and raising its full-year outlook, suggesting that American consumers kept spending going into the all-important holiday season. Total revenue came in at $152.8 billion, an 8.7% increase from last year and ahead of estimates. The company now expects consolidated net sales for the year to grow about 5.5%, or 6.5% excluding divestitures, and expects earnings to fall by 6% to 7% compared to earlier estimates of 9% to 11%. Its stock rallied as much as 8.6% Tuesday morning off the news.

While several major retailers have yet to report earnings this week, results from the world’s biggest retailer are an early sign that consumers haven’t buckled under the weight of rising prices. But Walmart’s double-digit growth in grocery, declining general merchandise sales and the rising traffic from higher-income households trading down show cracks in consumer balance sheets that investors can’t ignore.

Walmart and its peers have been digging themselves out from under a mountain of excess inventory over the last several months. Like many other companies in the business of selling goods, Walmart struggled just a year ago to keep shelves and warehouses full as inventory around the world was stuck in a supply chain traffic jam. Since then, consumer demands have moved from patio sets to necessities like medical care as inflation squeezes wallets, leading to a pileup of inventory.

That has been good news for value-driven consumers. Over the summer, Walmart rolled back prices on more than 10,000 items and canceled billions of dollars in orders. It reduced its inventory growth rate from 32% earlier this year to about 13% in the last quarter.

Even at rock bottom prices, Walmart’s general merchandise sales declined into the low single digits particularly across electronics, home and apparel. Shoppers are simply not buying sweatpants and computer monitors as grocery price inflation hovers around 12%. Lower income households are spending more on food, and skipping past that new pair of earbuds.

At the other end of the consumer spectrum, the discount retailer is quickly gaining grocery market share from high income households looking to save a few dollars. It said nearly three-quarters of its grocery market share gain came from households exceeding $100,000 in annual income.

Home improvement retailer Home Depot also posted better-than-expected earnings as consumers continued to tinker with at-home projects. But much of that lift is a result of fewer transactions at higher prices. The average ticket was up 9% from last year to nearly $90, but overall transactions were down by 4.3%.

Walmart has benefitted from consumers’ relatively strong balance sheets, juiced by stimulus payments, Chief Financial Officer John Rainey said on Tuesday. ``That’s not going to last forever. And so that’s why we take a rather cautious view on the consumer,’’ he said.

Higher income households trading down on groceries doesn’t signal doom and neither does lower-income households pulling back on new home furnishings or clothes. But it should give investors some pause going into the all-important holiday season and new fiscal year.

The continued spate of discounts and low-priced groceries may give consumers a way to save in a tight economy as the holidays approach. But Walmart's high merchandise inventory even at clearance prices means consumers are passing up a $5 pair of slippers on clearance for dinner groceries. And that's not good news.

