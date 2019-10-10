He’s being replaced by John Furner, 45, the president and CEO of Walmart’s Sam’s Club division since 2017. The move is effective Nov. 1.

Under Foran, Walmart cleaned up its 4,700-plus U.S. stores, improved customer service and added employee training as the nation’s largest retailer adapted to competition from online leader Amazon.com. Foran also was responsible for transforming Walmart’s U.S. stores into distribution hubs that can fill online orders to reduce costs and speed up deliveries.

Furner started as an hourly worker at Walmart in 1993. He has held leadership roles in operations, merchandising and sourcing in Walmart U.S., Sam’s Club and Walmart International, where he served at Walmart China as chief merchandising and marketing officer.

