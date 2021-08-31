The summary compensation table included reasonable salaries for the three top executives and a very modest 401-K match. Trust me on this one: Any time you see a CEO getting paid less than $1 million at a publicly traded company, it’s worth noting. Beyond that, Warby Parker’s directors have so far worked without compensation (though that’s likely to change once the company goes public), and insiders don’t appear to have unduly enriched themselves through “related-party” transactions with the company. One can only hope that this minimalism persists, and perhaps even spreads to other companies.