Placeholder while article actions load

If the barbarians are at the gates, Japan is letting them in. The country is becoming increasingly comfortable with foreign private equity funds and activist investors, a development that gives staid boardrooms the chance to enact the unparalleled wisdom of Western management. In reality though, the expertise could just as easily flow the other way.

At the start of the latest annual shareholding meeting season, a record 77 companies faced proposals from stock owners, many of them foreign investors. An important example is the long-running attempt to take Toshiba Corp. private, which progressed last week with the addition of two activist hedge fund representatives to the long-suffering conglomerate’s board. Some see that potential deal as the litmus test for the future of private equity in Japan.

But foreign management doesn’t have a spotless record: Consider the case of Calsonic Kansei, now known as Marelli Holdings Co., which makes auto parts for Nissan Motor Co. Just a few years after being taken private by KKR & Co., it’s in court-led rehabilitation, having merged with Magneti Marelli in 2019 with a whopping $8 billion in debt.

Advertisement

While Covid and the supply-chain crisis are partially to blame, Marelli’s peer Denso Corp., which supplies auto parts to Toyota Motor Corp., doesn’t seem to be experiencing such troubles, having doubled its profits last year to nearly $2 billion. Like many Japanese firms, Denso further built up its already considerable cash piles during the pandemic, giving it a crucial buffer as car sales were rocked by the supply chain crisis.

Foreign investors often view Japanese firms’ large cash piles as wasteful — a resource that can be “unlocked” if the right management team is put in place. That often means replacing hugely experienced manufacturing executives with lawyers, financiers and MBAs.

But consider another perspective on how to invest in Japan: that of Warren Buffett. The Berkshire Hathaway Inc. founder, who is particularly revered in Japan, famously poured $6 billion into the country’s five largest trading houses in 2020. His approach is to be completely passive.

Advertisement

“We are investors only, and have not committed our funds to Japan with the idea of telling their government, their investors, their people or the CEOs of our investees what to do,” Buffett wrote in an exchange with Andrew McDermott of Mission Value Partners, which the latter shared at the recent ACCJ Shareholder Forum in Tokyo. The Nashville, Tennessee-based fund is a longtime investor in Japan.

Westerners tend to approach Japan with the assumption that “we don’t have anything to learn from Japan, but that Japan has an enormous amount to learn from us — Japan is the student, we are the teacher,” McDermott told me. That narrative, he says, is “not only factually incorrect, but pernicious, because it impedes our ability to actually learn from some of the things that Japan has done well.”

McDermott argues that Japan should be wary of giving up the manufacturing experience of its boardrooms in favor of Western management norms. He points to the recent struggles of once-proud US manufacturers such as Boeing Co., General Electric Co. and Intel Corp. as evidence of the perils of profits-first management that looks down on engineering expertise.

Advertisement

McDermott has a point, and Toshiba itself is a case in point. While it has wasted most of the last decade attempting to satiate its growing pack of activist investors — first through shareholder returns, then an ill-fated plan to split, and now a privatization that Japan’s trade ministry ultimately may not even allow — its peer Hitachi Ltd. has largely dodged both activists and headlines, and is quietly posting record profits.

Most investors would struggle to name relatively low-profile ex-chief executive officer, former rail systems engineer Toshiaki Higashihara, who helped transform a loss-making conglomerate into a profit machine without outside intervention before becoming chairman this year. Other examples of Japanese executives’ savvy abound, from the classic diverging paths of onetime peers Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (still a $30 billion firm) and Eastman Kodak Co. (now a meme stock), to Japanese automakers’ reluctance to commit to electric vehicles that the world might not have enough batteries for.

Of course, not all Japanese companies are good — nor all activists bad. Management at Olympus Corp., which became a watchword for Japanese board stewardship, sang the praises of ValueAct Capital Management for helping the firm chart a new course. Most recently, Seth Fischer of Oasis deserves applause for uncovering some eyebrow-raising behavior at elevator maker Fujitec Co.

Advertisement

But if you think Japan’s boardrooms haven’t changed, think again. The AGM season itself is a fine demonstration, with the era of the sokaiya extortionists who would threaten to disrupt shareholder meetings long over. Asahi reported this week a 97% decline from the peak of such racketeering. It’s time for foreign investors to follow Buffett’s example and see what can be learned.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• The Paradox of Trying to Take Toshiba Private: Gearoid Reidy

• Barbarians Are At the Gate. Don’t Resist Them: Anjani Trivedi

• Singapore Investors Are Learning to Push Back: Andy Mukherjee

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Gearoid Reidy is a Bloomberg News senior editor covering Japan. He previously led the breaking news team in North Asia and was the Tokyo deputy bureau chief.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article