Financial and economic sanctions targeting Russia have fundamentally altered the dynamics of the European Union. The shift also demands a different reaction from monetary authorities. Both ECB President Christine Lagarde and Finnish central bank head Olli Rehn have reiterated the commitment to do whatever is needed to preserve price stability. Quite what that means in practice remains to be seen, but winding down the pandemic stimulus before the summer, as a ”sizable minority” of the Governing Council advocated at the February meeting, will clearly have to wait, at best until later in the year.

Inflation looks irrepressible at present, with February’s 5.8% pace in the euro area again exceeding estimates and set to accelerate further as gas prices head for the moon. The foreign-exchange market isn’t helping either; with the euro at a 22-month low against the dollar and at its weakest versus the bloc’s biggest trading partners in more than 18 months, faster inflation could start being imported. There’s even the prospect of the euro reaching parity with the greenback, a level not seen for two decades.

The region’s banks are also taking a hammering. The 30% decline in the benchmark index of euro-area bank stocks in the past month illustrates the risk of contagion as investors try to assay how much financial institutions may lose due to their Russian exposure. The price action suggests that the prospect of a bank failure in Europe is alive again for the first time since the euro debt crisis.

The ECB’s updated quarterly forecasts at this week’s meeting will predict lower growth and higher consumer prices. But tightening monetary policy would have zero effect in calming the energy markets, and the central bank’s overriding imperative will be to avoid the euro zone plunging into an economic downturn. Policy making is difficult enough even without throwing geopolitical turmoil into the mix. For now, policy makers should do nothing except watch and wait, and keep money flowing through both financial markets and the banking system.

