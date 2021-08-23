Washington needs the region to get behind its push to check China’s moves, and has even offered up a plan for a digital trade pact covering Indo-Pacific economies. But some nations have been reluctant to sign up to the idea — held back by a combination of a lack of trust in the U.S. and fear of how Beijing would respond. China’s largest corporations, like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd., have led a wave of investment into Southeast Asia — which has more than half a billion people rapidly migrating online — so there is not much upside to an agreement that cuts out the mainland.