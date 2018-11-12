Amazon will split a planned second headquarters for the e-commerce giant between Crystal City and Long Island City, in the New York borough of Queens. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

The good news about Amazon coming to Washington is that it will add 25,000 high-paying jobs and provide a big boost to Washington’s tech and innovation ecosystem.

The bad news is that if, as a region, we don’t use this opportunity to invest in badly needed transportation infrastructure and build more housing, then all we will get out of HQ2 is higher rents and house prices and longer commutes, which in the long run will end up driving many more than 25,000 other jobs out of the region. That, after all, is what happened in Seattle, and led Amazon to create a second headquarters in the first place. Our challenge is to make sure that doesn’t happen here.

(Obligatory disclaimer: The Post is owned by Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s billionaire chief executive.)

Happily, Amazon brings us some money with which to meet that challenge. A rough guess is that 25,000 headquarters jobs paying an average of $100,000 each will induce or indirectly generate another 37,500 jobs elsewhere in the region, for a total job gain of 62,500. That should roughly translate into an extra $5 billion a year in regional income, and an extra $500 million in tax revenue for state and local governments. If a third of that tax revenue, or $165 million each year, is earmarked for transportation infrastructure and economic development, that would allow regional governments to borrow an additional $2 billion for such projects, some of which could also generate their own revenue or leverage additional private investment.

So how should we invest it?

Transportation infrastructure

It’s important to remember that, from a transportation perspective, Amazon’s impact will be felt not just in Northern Virginia but throughout the region, where many of its employees will live and where many of the those “indirect” jobs will be created.

In that respect, the first priority would be to expand commuter rail service in Maryland and Virginia — service that is already operating at capacity, constrained by existing track, bridges and stations. One urgent need will be to operate some trains through the District and on to job centers in the other state. That would require major investments at both Union Station and on the civil-war era Long Bridge across the Potomac. With upgraded service, Amazon employees in Crystal City, where there is now an inadequate commuter station, could commute from bedroom communities stretching from Frederick (Md.) to Fredericksburg (Va.).

Metrorail is also nearing its peak-hour capacity on lines north and west of the city. The quickest and most cost effective way to increase capacity is to expand existing stations so they can handle eight-car trains at rush hour. Metro should also expedite construction of a second station at Rosslyn to get a better flow through its existing tunnel under the Potomac by untangling the Orange and Silver Lines from the Blue Line, which serves Crystal City.

Lots of people around Seattle, San Francisco and New York get to work by water ferries, and the Potomac offers Washington the same possibilities if we could establish regular high-speed service from Georgetown south to Mt. Vernon in Virginia and Fort Washington in Maryland. A ferry stop at National Airport could be serviced by a monorail connecting to the airport’s terminals and Crystal City. A regional ferry authority could construct the terminals and license a private boat operator to provide the service, subsidizing it until it can be financially self-sustaining.

In terms of highway congestion, transportation planners tell me the best fix is to complete a network of uninterrupted toll lanes connecting the Beltway, I-95 north and South and I-270. All would have dynamic pricing, free travel for car pools and — here’s the big payoff — make it possible to offer fast and reliable express bus service from the outer suburbs to downtown and major job centers. As Virginians have already discovered, such fast-moving toll lanes not only improve life for the commuters who use them, but also for those driving alongside. The additional toll revenues could be used to finance construction of additional lanes, most urgently on the Beltway’s American Legion Bridge.

Housing and neighborhood development

The region already has a housing shortage, with rents and housing prices rising faster than incomes. According to a report by the Urban Institute, a quarter of renters in the region, along with 10 percent of homeowners, have to devote more than 50 percent of their income to housing costs. And among those who find more affordable housing in the outer suburbs, a quarter have to commute 45 minutes or more each way. Without an increase in the right kind of housing at the right price in the right locations, the arrival of 25,000 new Amazon employees will only make all those things worse.

There are various explanations for this housing shortage, but the biggest problem is overly restrictive zoning regulations and drawn out approval processes that both discourage development and make it more expensive.

The Urban Institute and the Greater Washington Partnership, representing the region’s top business leaders, have begun to work with local officials to set housing production goals for each jurisdiction that, collectively, would be sufficient to meet the region’s demand. They are also putting together a tool-kit of policy ideas that cities and counties can use to better meet demand: accelerated approval processes, incentives or requirements for low-income units in all developments, housing trust funds and community land trusts to acquire parcels for development, zoning that permits higher density around subway stops or that requires all projects to have a certain percentage of low income housing.

All those sound good, but experience indicates there is good reason to think they won’t be able to overcome the forces of neighborhood preservation and the not-in-my-backyard-ism that exist in many communities. In the District, where strong demand has led to gentrification of many neighborhoods, there is already political pushback against any development that displaces more low-income residents. And the new county executive in Montgomery County, channeling concerns about overcrowded schools and clogged roads, opposes new construction in most neighborhoods.

Rather than trying to overcome such resistance, a better strategy might be to direct public investment to Anacostia in the District, Prince George’s County in Maryland and Prince William and Stafford counties in Virginia, where underutilized land is cheaper and available, transportation infrastructure already exists and is underutilized and the political climate is more favorable. The three states could jump-start housing development in those places by providing the physical infrastructure and a more favorable regulatory environment. Given the strong demand, the housing developers and the residents will follow.

Imagine, for example, a newly created agency that has sufficient seed funding and bonding authority to buy up a large tract of underdeveloped land convenient to a metro stop, commuter train station or highway exit. With the land in hand, the agency could build a state-of-the-art elementary school, a public library, a commuter bus station with parking garage and a community recreation center surrounded by playgrounds and playing fields.

It could partner with a private developer to build an old-fashioned neighborhood retail district with movie theater, supermarket, medical building with plenty of on-street parking and space for a weekly farmers’ market. The developer would be required to lease at least half the smaller storefronts to independent retailers who will provide the services that residents most need and value — not only the ones who will pay the highest rents.

Adjacent to the town center, one area would be re-zoned for only two- and three-story townhouses with basement apartments and small back terraces. Another area would be zoned exclusively for four-story “loft” buildings with cool hipster apartments with coffee shops and health clubs on the first floor. Another could be zoned for small two- and three-bedroom houses with front porches on small lots. Sidewalks, sewers and water lines would be installed as necessary, while the entire community could be wired for high-speed broadband. Every few blocks there would be a public playground or pocket park or victory garden. Twenty-percent of all housing units could be reserved for low-income households.

A special tax lien would put on every property that will allow the government to recoup its infrastructure investments when properties are sold.

Although there are plenty of private companies that know how to do such large-scale, mixed-use developments, they are devishly difficult to pull off. Assembling the land, obtaining the government permits and securing the financing often doom such ambitious projects before they can take off. But a public development agency with broad powers and some subsidies could overcome such challenges and provide the catalyst for private investment and development. And where developers have the instinct to maximize their returns by creating charmless high-rise jungles with lots of office space and chain retailers (Crystal City, Rosslyn or the area around Nationals Park come to mind), a public agency could be charged with creating vibrant and enduring residential neighborhoods with the scale and character that people prefer.

This more muscular approach to economic development and urban planning went out of fashion 50 years ago, but is used successfully in other countries. It may be the only way to overcome market failures and parochial interests political that lead to housing shortages in otherwise booming regions.

Keeping it in regional perspective

Finally, it’s important to keep all of this in perspective. Twenty-five thousand jobs is nothing to sneeze at, but as the D.C. Policy Center pointed out in an excellent recent analysis, it’s less than the 34,000 the region has added, on average, every year since 2000. Even if Amazon had not come, it is likely that many of those jobs would be been created by someone else.

Still, the quest for HQ2, along with the Olympic bid and the restructuring of Metro’s financing and governance, has brought regional awareness and cooperation to new levels. If Amazon’s arrival can spur even deeper regional cooperation on transportation and housing, that — not the jobs — will be the most important impact of all.

