Waste Connections: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Ontario — Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $194.4 million.
The solid waste services provider posted revenue of $1.87 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.85 billion.
Waste Connections expects full-year revenue of $8.05 billion.
