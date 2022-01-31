The most popular of the three is probably the “private exhibition” model of companies such as Apple. But this space is where things get a little messy. Different companies have different faceprints for the same people, in the same way your fingerprints remain constant but the inky stamp they make will always be slightly different. And some companies have varying degrees of ownership over the data. Apple is hands-off and stores faceprints on customer phones; so is Microsoft, which processes the faces of Uber drivers to verify them and prove they are masked, but then deletes the prints after 24 hours.