When I stepped off the bus outside the American Dream mega mall in New Jersey, the first words I heard were “I’m going to Primark.” The shopper who uttered them wasn’t alone. The Primark stores I recently visited in the U.S. were easily the busiest shops in their respective malls. Consumers I spoke to praised the retailer’s prices and products.

Although so many British household names — think Tesco Plc and Marks & Spencer Group Plc — have failed to break into America, I am more convinced than ever that Associated British Foods Plc’s Primark will succeed. The U.S. is currently the best performing part of the Primark universe, and after six years of gradual expansion, the company is poised for a step change in its number of American stores.

Primark isn’t like any other chain in the U.S. It has amassed fans for its cheap but hard-wearing children’s clothes, beauty products and home furnishings. Its prices are comparable with those in the U.K., with oversized T-shirts costing around $10, jeans about $20 and flip-flops about a dollar.

The closest comparison to Primark is probably Target Corp., especially when it comes to basics. Indeed, at its new small-format store on 42nd Street in New York City, Target had similar T-shirts for $10. But “Tarzhay” is better known for its designer collaborations, which enable it to charge higher prices. For example, the company’s most recent tie-up is with Stoney Clover Lane, famed for its colorful accessories. (Pastel nylon bag for $30 rather than $300, anyone?)

There’s also teen-fashion chain Forever 21, though it prefers higher prices punctured by promotions. Then there are the discount or “off-price” stores, including TJX Cos Inc. and its Marshalls division, but they carry a smattering of designer labels and can be more expensive.

The two Primark stores I visited in March were quite distinct. The location at Kings Plaza in Brooklyn, which opened in 2018, covers about 58,000 square feet and is arranged over three floors. As well as staples, such as children’s wear and nightwear, there was a large selection of fashion items, such as trendy pink two-piece sets. The American Dream shop, which opened in October 2020, has a smaller footprint at about 42,000 square feet. It carried more basics, and it had the same brightly lit, industrial store vibe as the newer British Primarks.

What is clear from both stores is that Primark has the buy-in from landlords. With the demise of department stores, mall owners need new anchors to drive footfall. Amid the surge in luxury demand, that could be a Louis Vuitton boutique, or it could be a Primark.

It’s not all plain sailing, though. As so many retailers have discovered, even though Brits and Americans speak the same language, their fashion tastes are very different.

For example, despite cold winter temperatures, Americans generally don’t like thick flannel pajamas. With air conditioning and heating keeping rooms comfortable all year round, they prefer lighter cotton sleep sets. Sales of cozy, warm pjs are bigger in Europe.

What is working well, however, is Primark’s licensing business, including a tie-up with the National Basketball Association. Los Angeles Lakers sweatshirts and Chicago Bulls hoodies and sweatpants were prominently displayed near the entrance to the Kings Plaza store.

Although Kings Plaza was packed, with lines snaking around the registers at 4 p.m. on a Saturday afternoon, Primark has reduced the footprint of some of its older stores to improve profitability. Its first U.S. flagship, in Downtown Crossing in Boston, is among those that have been downsized. Primark’s third New York store, on Staten Island, which I visited five years ago, has remained at about 55,000 square feet.

American shoppers are also being squeezed by inflation, although Primark should benefit from those looking to trade down. A recent Bank of America report, based on debit and credit card data, found that lower-income consumers cut back on spending on clothing in the first two weeks of March, when prices at the gas pump peaked, although their outlay has since recovered.

Primark will have to grapple with higher costs, for example in cotton and energy, while keeping its commitment to not raise prices. Value matters to its customers. It also risks being caught in other crosshairs, from the rise of Shein Group Inc., which makes even faster fashion, to increased environmental consciousness, which could see young people turn away from more disposable clothing.

But Primark is pressing ahead. The U.S. outperformed Primark stores in the U.K. and continental Europe in the six months to early March. And it is preparing to expand its American presence from 13 stores currently to 60 within five years. “We are at liftoff now” John Bason, ABF finance director, told me.

Shoppers will soon see locations at Jamaica Avenue in Queens (coming this summer), at the Crossgates mall in Albany and Roosevelt Field in Long Island (opening before Christmas), and at Fulton Street in Brooklyn (due to debut around the end of the year).

During my six-week stint in the U.S., I got asked the same three questions over and over: Where was I from? Where did I buy my denim jumpsuit? And, when I said it was from Primark, where was this store? The next time I visit, I predict I’ll hear that third one a little less often.

