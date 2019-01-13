DETROIT — A boil-water advisory has been issued for downtown Detroit after a water main break.

The area includes hotels and Cobo Center, where the annual auto show is opening this week for news media from around the world. Drinking fountains at the convention hall were turned off Sunday.

Ford Motor spokesman Mark Truby says, “The show goes on.”

No one should lose water service, but pressure could be low. In addition, people should boil water before drinking it or use bottled water. Gary Brown of the Detroit water department says the repair won’t take long, but the boil-water advisory could last until Thursday.

Brown says the water line belongs to the Great Lakes Water Authority, a regional water agency. The break occurred in a parking lot near King High School.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.