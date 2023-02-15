Waters: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MILFORD, Mass. — MILFORD, Mass. — Waters Corp. (WAT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $227.1 million. The Milford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $3.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $3.84 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.74 per share.

The maker of products used in drug discovery and development posted revenue of $858.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $831.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $707.8 million, or $11.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.97 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Waters expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.55 to $2.65. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.87.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.55 to $12.75 per share.

