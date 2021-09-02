The online marketplace is offering significantly shorter wait times — in some cases none at all. That gives frustrated shoppers more reason to eschew purchasing brand-name items from traditional retailers and instead settle for something comparable on Wayfair or one of its other websites: AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main and Perigold. I know I did, and the ease and speed of delivery is turning me into a repeat customer for other items that would otherwise take too long. A set of dining chairs ordered Aug. 28 arrived on Aug. 31; a similar custom set at Crate & Barrel would have taken six to nine months. That led to me buying a dining buffet on Wayfair, too. Other shoppers tired of waiting may make the same call. Even chatter among expectant parents on Facebook Inc. has turned to concern about the possibility of not receiving cribs and other nursery furniture in time, leading to suggestions to just buy on Wayfair.