Not wanting to put their employees at risk of going mask-less or resorting to the guerrilla-style approach to PPE that New York’s doctors had to take in the early months of the pandemic, many companies turned inward to crank out supplies. Ken Engel, Schneider Electric SE’s senior vice president of global supply chain in North America, told me the company purchased mask machines for its factories across the globe. Others, including Boeing Co., Ford Motor Co. and a collection of 3D printing companies, saw an opportunity to ease the public health crisis and started using spare factory space and machines to crank out face shields. The manufacturing and medical worlds require a higher degree of filtration, but most of us are satisfied with regular cloth masks, and the struggling retail industry has been only too happy to provide them. The net result is that it’s just not as hard or as pricey as it once was to buy face coverings.

This has ramifications not just for distributors like Fastenal but also for manufacturers like 3M Co. The latter company has aggressively ramped up production to meet the spike in demand and is on track to manufacture some 2 billion masks globally by the end of the year. 3M has repeatedly sought to assure the public that it’s not raising prices on its coveted N95 masks as a result of the pandemic and has filed multiple lawsuits over alleged fraud and price-gouging. Gordon Haskett analyst John Inch has warned that the company could be looking at a price and demand cliff in 2021 as aggressive production efforts from others create a glut of masks. Fastenal’s comments on Tuesday would seem to signal that concern is appropriate.

But for both Fastenal and 3M, face masks are a relatively small part of their business. Fastenal also reported “continued softness in underlying business activity owing to a generally weak industrial marketplace” for anything that’s not explicitly tied to battling Covid-19 outbreaks. That’s pressuring purchases of fasteners and a bucket of other factory-floor products that make up about 30% and 45% of its sales, respectively. At the end of the day, having too many masks is much better than the alternative.

