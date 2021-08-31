For everyone admitted to a hospital, even in the most overwhelmed states, it should be a simple matter to record ages, whether the patients were vaccinated, which vaccine they received and when. It’s the kind of data Americans might assume was used to back the recent decision to recommend boosters to everyone eight months after our initial shots. When I looked into the booster rationale for a previous column, I found that there was no expert consensus on whether the efficacy of vaccines was waning over time or whether we’re seeing the effects of the more contagious delta variant coupled with people reverting to more typical social lives.