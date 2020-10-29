Disney has since pushed back a number of its upcoming releases, including delaying Marvel’s “Black Widow” to May 2021, a full year from when it was originally scheduled. The same goes for MGM’s “No Time to Die,” which is now set to arrive in April, although the studio reportedly held talks about selling the film to Apple Inc. or Netflix for their streaming services. Even as key New York and California theaters reopen, all signs point to weak demand until the U.S. gets a handle on the coronavirus. Only 26% of millennials — and far fewer baby boomers — say they’re comfortable returning to movie theaters right now, according to a weekly Morning Consult poll. Attitudes toward concerts, gyms, theme parks and overseas travel are much the same.

Between 2016 and 2017, AMC acquired its rural U.S. rival Carmike Cinemas, Odeon & UCI in London and Sweden’s Nordic Cinema Group for a total of $3 billion including debt. London-based Cineworld Group Plc bought America’s second-biggest chain, Regal, for $5.9 billion. The virus scuttled its plan to buy Canada’s Cineplex Inc.

AD

AD

In a November 2018 earnings call, Adam Aron, the CEO of AMC, highlighted the company’s spending, pointing to its “robust dividend” and a $160 million special payout made to shareholders that year after it secured a large investment from a private equity firm. He also said that AMC repurchased some $500 million of stock, doubled its Dolby locations in the U.S. and was “renovating theaters like crazy in Europe.” Capital expenditures ballooned, and interest expense on AMC’s mounting debt began to eat up its operating profit — all before Covid entered the vernacular:

While the costly investments may have seemed wise at the time, they look much different through the lens of a Covid face shield. A strategy focused on fewer locations in the most profitable markets would have better prepared the industry for what’s to come in 2021: a massive downsizing.

AMC was among companies irked by the effects of a Financial Accounting Standards Board rule change last year that reclassified operating leases as debt, and its executives weren’t shy about saying so. The modification increased debt levels overnight and complicated the calculations of already squishy financial metrics used to compare businesses. After Covid shut AMC’s doors, though, the debt-like burden of those contractually obligated lease payments went from hypothetical to very real. In August, AMC said it reached agreements with landlords to “defer or abate rent” on about 75% of its 900 leases.

AD

AD

That was more than two months ago, and Covid-19 still hasn’t let up. It doesn’t look like a vaccine will fully thwart its spread in 2021 either. AMC and its rivals have no choice but to retreat from areas where the box office shows low odds of recuperating. Even then, how many theaters that remain can survive a streamer’s world?

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Tara Lachapelle is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering the business of entertainment and telecommunications, as well as broader deals. She previously wrote an M&A column for Bloomberg News.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinion