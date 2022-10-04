Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Trying to forecast inflation is a hazardous occupation when there’s so much volatility in markets, supply chains and energy prices. But we can get some sense of where inflation is likely to go by tracking the profit margins of companies that make goods and services that go into the consumer prices basket. Back in February , when I first raised this idea, profit margins were getting squeezed as companies absorbed cost increases because prices for commodities, labor and freight were rising faster than they could be passed along to customers.

Conditions have changed over the course of the year. As General Mills showed in last week’s quarterly earnings report, companies that were hit hardest by higher costs have made progress on stabilizing profit margins, creating a pathway towards more normalized inflation at places like the grocery store over the coming months.

The way to think about this is by looking at companies that make products like cereal, ketchup and bleach as middlemen between providers of raw materials, labor and transportation services on one side of a transaction, and consumers on the other. In normal times when things are stable, if their costs go up a little, they increase prices a little and they make their profit — textbook capitalism stuff.

Advertisement

That’s not what happened last year. Supply chains got jammed up. Commodity prices soared. Transportation prices soared. Labor was in short supply as the economy ramped up after being paralyzed by the pandemic. But because it wasn’t clear how long this would last, or how much the cost increases might reverse over time, the price hikes that consumers paid lagged the higher costs absorbed by companies, and profit margins plunged at the end of 2021 and early 2022. That was the impetus for my February column, with Clorox saying at the time that to restore its profit margins overnight would require increasing pricing by 15% in one fell swoop, a move that it intended to space out over a number of years.

And so 2022, particularly over the last 6 months, can be seen either as as the time when inflation really accelerated, or as when the economy began to regain its equilibrium , depending upon your perspective. The acceleration story is easy to show in something like food as measured in the Consumer Price Index — in August it accelerated on a year-over-year basis to 13.5%, its fastest growth rate since the 1970’s.

This is where digging into the data behind company earnings and commentary is useful to see what’s going on. In its quarter ending in February, the gross profit margin of cereal maker General Mills was at 31.4%, its lowest level in over a decade and almost 3% below where it was at the same point in 2019. Prices were going to have to rise to get back to those pre-pandemic profit margin levels. And we know that prices did rise over the past several months. But in the quarter ending in August gross margins had ticked back up to 34.8%, only a little below the 35.2% level attained at the same point in 2019.

Advertisement

Responding to an analyst about how the company felt about pricing and profit margins at this point, Chief Financial Officer Kofi Bruce said, “We have taken some additional steps to address cost of goods...I think we are in a place where we feel comfortable we have got this sort of bounded.”

And while there remains a lot of uncertainty about the supply chain situation, most companies are now saying that conditions have improved at least modestly. Freight costs, whether by ocean or by truck, continue to fall. Commodity prices have fallen as well, are maybe the area where the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate increases have had the greatest impact.

Third-quarter earnings results will start coming out over the next few weeks, and what I expect to hear from the companies that were hurt the most by supply chain inflationary pressures is that profit margins are up thanks to a combination of price increases on their end and supply chain improvement. In a way, the negative outlook from FedEx a couple weeks ago is good news to the extent that it means supply chains are healing and there’s less need for expensive rush shipping.

Advertisement

If freight and commodity costs surge again in the months ahead, or if wage pressures remain sticky enough that they put downward pressure on profit margins, then all bets are off. Otherwise, these signs that profit margins are returning to normalized levels means we’re finally at a place where inflation should start to slow.

More From Other Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

•

The Moral Case for Higher Interest Rates: Ramesh Ponnuru

•

So You Say You’re Bearish, But Are You Really?: Jonathan Levin

•

Ugly Politics Create Poverty-Inflation Trade-Off: Eduardo Porter

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Conor Sen is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is founder of Peachtree Creek Investments and may have a stake in the areas he writes about.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article