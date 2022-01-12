History tells us that nursing shortages can last a long time if left unchecked. Public health will have to offer better pay and conditions — not simply a shorter qualification route to employment — especially in an inflationary environment where every sector of the economy is duking it out for talent. The U.K. offered a meager 1% pay increase for health workers in March, then revised up to 3% a few months later; France has offered an extra 180 to 400 euros ($204 to $453) a month. These figures don’t look like a Marshall Plan for public health.