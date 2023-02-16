Websites of several German airports not reachable

BERLIN — The internet sites of several German airports were disrupted on Thursday after what may have been a hacker attack, German news agency dpa reported.
In eastern Germany, the website of Erfurt-Weimar airport was shut down. The airport’s internet provider was checking whether it was a hacker attack, dpa reported.
On Wednesday, Frankfurt airport had to temporarily divert all flights away from the country’s busiest airport after a problem with airline Lufthansa’s computer systems that was caused by construction works.