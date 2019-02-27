NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Weight Watchers International Inc., down $10.20 to $19.37

The weight-loss program operator said it hasn’t signed up as many subscribers as it hoped this winter and expects profits to suffer.

Dean Foods Co., down 63 cents to $3.92

The food and beverage company reported a wider-than-expected loss in the fourth-quarter and suspended its dividend.

Mylan NV, down $4.61 to $26.01

The generic drug maker reported weak fourth-quarter results and gave a disappointing forecast as it deals with higher costs.

Best Buy Co., up $8.51 to $68.82

The retailer reported stronger than expected fourth quarter earnings during a holiday season that was disappointing for many of its rivals.

Versum Materials Inc., up $7.73 to $49.13

Merck KGaA is offering to buy the electronic materials company in a cash deal worth about $5.9 billion.

Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $19.33 to $254.88

The cybersecurity company’s fiscal profit surged past Wall Street forecasts and it announced a $1 billion stock buyback program.

Campbell Soup Co., up $3.30 to $36.21

The food maker beat investor forecasts for fourth-quarter profit and revenue and reaffirmed its own forecast for 2019.

EOG Resources Inc., up $1.13 to $95.04

The energy company’s quarterly revenue fell short of forecasts, but it surprised investors with earnings.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.