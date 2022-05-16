Placeholder while article actions load

Sean Trende of Real Clear Politics tweets: “Still blows my mind that the last time we had a ‘normal’ midterm election was 1990.” I know what he means, but I think I’d put it differently. The elections have been normal; it’s the times that have been unusual. And that’s an important distinction, because it helps put this year’s midterms into context.

Let’s start not with 1994, the first of Trende’s not-normal midterms, but with the contests of 1998 and 2002. Both were years with unusually popular presidents — Bill Clinton because of peace and prosperity, and George W. Bush in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Each president’s party did unusually well in those elections, actually gaining a handful of seats in the House of Representatives. That’s not normal — presidents’ parties tend to lose ground in midterm elections — but it’s also abnormal for presidents to have about two-thirds of the US public approving of the job they’re doing, as was the case in 1998 and 2002. The process was normal. And healthy: It’s generally a good thing that popular presidents and their parties are rewarded by voters.

The other years? All the rest of the presidents suffered from approval ratings under 50% approaching the November elections starting in 1994, usually by a little, but that was enough to produce big gains for the out-party. That was especially the case when the president’s party had plenty to lose.

Democrats in 1994 and 2010, and Republicans in 2018, had large House majorities and therefore were vulnerable to large losses. The same was true of Senate Democrats in 2014. Less exposure (that is, the need to defend fewer seats), as was the circumstance in 2014 with Barack Obama in the White House and Democrats in the minority in the House, yielded smaller losses. The extreme case of that kind was 2018, when President Donald Trump’s Republicans were thumped in the House, losing their majority, but actually picked up two Senate seats — because they only had nine to defend, the fewest for a president’s party since 1970.

As the political scientist Jonathan Ladd put it on Twitter over the weekend: “Yeah. We had two midterms with unusually low backlash b/c of popular presidents (1998 and 2002). Then since 2004 we have seen an intensification of the midterm backlash phenomenon. I think it’s explainable by the mediocre pres approval ratings in all these midterms, but still.” That is, there was a series of either unusually popular presidents or circumstances — war, hard times, scandal — that produced unpopular presidents. And 2022 gives every indication of being more of the same.

Probably.

Because if we look at presidential election years, I think we’ve had every combination of normal times, unusual times, normal elections and unusual elections over the same period.

In 1996 and 2012, and perhaps 2004, times and elections were normal. In each of these elections, presidents were re-elected with the economy strong.

In 2008 and 2020, the times were unusual — a severe recession and an unpopular war in Iraq in 2008, and a pandemic and Trump’s unprecedented level of scandals in 2020. The elections, however, were fairly normal, with the incumbent party suffering from an unpopular presidency.

There have also been a few weird elections. Both 2000 and 2016 were extraordinary because the winner of the popular vote lost in the electoral college and therefore lost the election (with the added feature in 2000 that the national vote was practically a tie and the electoral college hinged on a highly contested count of one state, Florida). But there was more at work than that. There’s evidence that it’s hard for parties to win a third consecutive White House term, but Clinton was unusually popular during his second term, and that did little for his party.

One could argue that 2004 and 2020 were unusual elections as well. George W. Bush was reasonably popular, but almost lost re-election because Democrats in that year turned out to have an electoral college advantage. And 2020? There certainly were a number of unusual aspects to that one, and that’s before we get to a losing president attempting to overturn the election.

Add that all up, and I’d say that a normal 2022 midterm election is far from guaranteed, in which “normal” would mean that the party of the president loses its tiny majorities in both chambers of Congress, but the seat changes are relatively small because the Democrats don’t have too much exposure. To be sure, I’d be very surprised if Republicans fail to gain the handful of seats they need to take control of the House, at least. But there are a few more wild cards than usual, and I don’t think they’re going away.

