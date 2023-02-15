Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Anybody who thinks Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has a difficult job should spare a thought for Kazuo Ueda, nominated as the next governor of the Bank of Japan. Until recently, despite decades of fiscal and monetary stimulus, Japan’s inflation rate had long been stuck below the central bank’s 2% target. The pandemic and its aftermath have given prices a strong push, but forecasts say this won’t last. The path to normal economic policy isn’t yet in sight — and in the meantime the new governor must grapple with the legacy of those earlier extraordinary interventions.

Ueda, though eminently qualified, reportedly wasn’t the government’s first choice. When you consider the scale of the challenge, it’s easy to see why others didn’t want the job.

Under outgoing Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, the central bank has relied on a policy known as “yield curve control” — in effect, quantitative easing on steroids. The BOJ commits to buy debt at whatever scale is necessary to support bond prices and cap yields close to zero. As a result, more than half of all outstanding government bonds now reside on the central bank’s balance sheet. At the same time, successive rounds of fiscal stimulus have involved heavy government borrowing, leaving the country’s ratio of net debt to gross domestic product at more than 170%. It’s hard to look at such numbers without feeling nervous.

To be sure, over the years the central bank and finance ministry acted as they did with reason. Without heroic efforts to raise aggregate demand, Japan’s economy would have grown even more slowly and might well have fallen into a deep deflationary slump. But the BOJ is now testing the limits of unconventional monetary policy.

Further accumulation of public debt could easily become self-defeating if investors start to question the government’s fiscal sustainability. Yields might then rise in a way that the central bank couldn’t contain. Higher rates would cause debt-service costs to soar, worsening the fiscal position and forming what could quickly become an exceptionally vicious circle.

A dramatic shift in policy would be unwise. Abrupt tightening of fiscal and monetary policy could bring on a recession that the central bank no longer has the tools to reverse. But cautious steps to normalize monetary policy are necessary. These should include either a modest increase in the rate ceiling imposed by yield curve control or — better — a switch from a cap on yields to a more orthodox schedule of gradually diminishing asset purchases.

As the central bank resumes more conventional control of financial conditions, it’s essential that fiscal policy plays a complementary role. Fiscal sustainability requires measures to prevent public debt from rising any further. Budget deficits can’t be eliminated at a stroke, but they should be curbed — and so long as interest rates don’t rise too much, moderate deficits would still be consistent with a stable debt ratio.

Even if all goes well, Japan’s underlying economic problem — a chronic shortfall of domestic demand — would still need to be addressed. This requires both short-term and longer-term remedies, but the basic goal should be clear: Reduce excessive saving (especially by limiting tax preferences), and boost productivity by promoting investment. Combined with policies to draw more people (especially women and immigrants) into the labor force, a strategy of this kind stands a chance of adding to demand and supporting faster growth without jeopardizing fiscal sustainability.

Even in the best of circumstances, central banks can’t do everything. The next governor doubtless recognizes this. His main challenge will be to make sure it’s understood and, as it sinks in, insist that fiscal policy does its part.

