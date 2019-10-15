The biggest U.S. mortgage lender posted revenue of $26.88 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.01 billion, up slightly from $21.94 billion a year earlier and surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected revenue of $21.12 billion.

Wells Fargo shares have climbed 7% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 18%. The stock has decreased slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

