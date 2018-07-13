NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Wells Fargo & Co., down 67 cents to $55.36

The bank’s profit disappointed investors as a scandal over fraudulent accounts continued to affect its business.

Citigroup Inc., down $1.51 to $67

The bank’s revenue growth was relatively weak even though the U.S. economy continues to grow.

AT&T Inc., down 56 cents to $31.67

The Department of Justice said it will appeal a ruling that allowed AT&T to buy Time Warner.

Northrop Grumman Corp., down 40 cents to $321.73

The defense contractor said chairman and CEO Wes Bush is stepping down.

Johnson & Johnson, down $1.83 to $125.93

A jury awarded $4.7 billion to women who said asbestos in Johnson & Johnson’s talcum powder contributed to their ovarian cancer.

Terex Corp., up $1.43 to $45.15

The machinery maker said it will buy back $300 million in stock.

Ingredion Inc., down $11.31 to $99.46

The food sweetener, starch and nutritional ingredient company lowered its profit forecast and said it will cut more costs.

Walmart Inc., up $1.18 to $87.70

Companies that make and sell household goods fared better than the rest of the market Friday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.