Wells Fargo, Carnival rise; CalAmp, Lending Tree fall

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: Wells Fargo & Co., up $2.86 to $40.76. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight All the nation’s largest banks passed “stress tests” to determine whether they can withstand a severe economic downturn. FedEx Corp., up $16.26 to $243.24. The Memphis, Tennessee-based package delivery giant reported a big jump in profit and sales for its fiscal fourth quarter.

LendingTree Inc., down $4.32 to $50.55.

The online lender said its second-quarter sales and earnings would miss its earlier forecasts.

CarMax Inc., up $6.60 to $98.36.

The operator of used-car dealerships reported higher earnings and sales than Wall Street analysts were anticipating.

Zendesk Inc., up $16.22 to $74.17.

The provider of customer support software agreed to be bought by an investor group in a deal that values the company at about $10.2 billion.

CalAmp Corp., down $2.19 to $4.99.

The software and cloud services company reported a much bigger loss and lower sales than analysts were expecting.

Carnival Corp. up $1.20 to $10.85.

Despite reporting quarterly results that fell short of estimates, the cruise operator said bookings were picking up rapidly.

Seagen Inc., up $5.33 to $179.33.

The Wall Street Journal reported that pharma giant Merck is pushing ahead with a possible acquisition of the biotech company.

