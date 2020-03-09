Quigley has been on board since 2013.
Executives at the San Francisco bank were scheduled to testify before the House Financial Services Committee this week.
“As the markets face increasing volatility, a strong Wells Fargo is needed now more than ever,” Duke and Quigley said in a joint statement. “Out of continued loyalty to Wells Fargo and ongoing commitment to serve our customers and employees, we recommended to our colleagues on the board that we step down from our leadership roles and they have accepted our resignation.”
Wells Fargo & Co. named Charles Noski as chairman. The retired bank executive has served on the board since June.
