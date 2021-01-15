The electric vehicle-investor delivered an encouraging fourth-quarter sales report.
Axon Enterprise Inc., up $1.13 to $150.77.
The maker of stun guns and body cameras renewed a five-year contract with the Los Angeles Police Department.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., up $6.23 to $503.14.
The maker of scientific instruments is buying the viral vector manufacturing unit of life sciences company Novasep.
Gap Inc., down 33 cents to $22.06.
A weak government retail sales report for December weighed on the clothing and accessories sector.
Wells Fargo & Co., down $2.71 to $32.04.
The biggest U.S. mortgage lender fell short of Wall Street forecasts for a key revenue measure.
Citigroup Inc., down $4.78 to $64.23.
The bank’s steep drop in revenue was even worse than analysts expected.
