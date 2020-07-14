The bank said it had a loss of 66 cents per share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected a loss of 16 cents per share.
In the first full reporting period under coronavirus restrictions, the San Francisco-based bank said it had revenue of $17.84 billion in the quarter, down from $21.58 billion for the same period in 2019. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations of $18.4 billion, which was lower than usual due to the virus outbreak.
Wells also said it would reduce its third quarter 2020 common stock dividend to 10 cents per share from 51 cents per share.
“Our view of the length and severity of the economic downturn has deteriorated considerably from the assumptions used last quarter,” said Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.