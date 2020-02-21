By Associated Press February 21, 2020 at 4:14 PM ESTNEW YORK — Wells Fargo to pay $3 billion to settle federal investigations into creation of millions of unauthorized accounts.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy