Wendy's: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio — DUBLIN, Ohio — Wendy’s Co. (WEN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $41.3 million.
The hamburger chain posted revenue of $536.5 million in the period, matching Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $177.4 million, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.1 billion.
Wendy’s expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1 per share.
