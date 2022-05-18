Placeholder while article actions load

This Axios chart helps explain why we can’t have nice things: In case you can’t see it, the chart shows the average number of social media interactions per each published article about various topics, ranging from Johnny Depp to Covid-19. The number of times an article gets tweeted or posted to Facebook or whatever is a decent gauge of how interested we are in the subject.

Axios focuses on all the attention the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial is getting. In a way, though, that’s not too surprising. With all the problems in the world, it’s understandable people want to lose themselves in a riveting trial involving celebrities behaving badly.

What I can’t help but notice is that Elon Musk is getting nearly as much attention as Heard and Depp. According to the NewsWhip data in the chart, he has more social-media buzz than abortion, the Ukraine war and inflation combined. In a way, this is also not surprising. He’s the world’s richest man and has made a career out of trolling for attention on the internet.

To get even more specific, we pay far more attention to the daily churn of news about Musk’s efforts to buy Twitter — a social media service that, while influential, very few people actually use — than to the problems that make Twitter toxic for many users.

Musk claims he wants to solve some of these problems, but it’s not clear how much he actually cares about them. It is very clear that few of us actually care about them. We don’t have NewsWhip data to demonstrate that, but we do have Google Trends data, which show “Elon Musk” getting oceans more search interest than such relevant topics as “Twitter bots,” “Twitter misinformation” or “Twitter censorship.”

Also generating no buzz whatsoever is the search term “online extremism,” another profound social ill fomented on social media, leading to such real-world horrors as the Buffalo mass shooting. Even that tragedy, which took 10 lives and briefly pulled our attention away from Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, didn’t get as much search buzz as Elon Musk did at the peak of his interest level last month.

How are we going to solve the problem of, say, online extremism, much less the ability of extremists to get their hands on weapons of mass killing, when we can barely maintain our focus on such things?

If he actually closes the Twitter deal (a big if), then Musk will soon be responsible for keeping more extremist content from flourishing on Twitter, a fiendishly difficult task, as my colleague Parmy Olson notes. Can the living avatar of distraction focus on that job, or will he choose to let extremism flourish in the name of free speech?

As successful as Elon Musk is at trolling, and as important as he may be, is he really worth more of our attention than women’s health-care rights, the first shooting war in Europe since World War II, and the worst inflation since the 1980s? Oh, and also Covid-19, which does continue to be a thing, I am sorry to report. Can we hope to solve these real-world problems if sustained public attention to them is made impossible by all the attention we pay to Depp and Musk and people like them?

American distractibility is nothing new. But there’s reason to fear we’re becoming ever less capable of plugging up the toxic gusher of disinformation and extremism spewing into our society and politics. Such problems take time, focus and energy to solve. But our reserves of those assets dwindle with every video we watch on TikTok and post we like on Instagram, while algorithms keep improving social media’s ability to drain us even more efficiently. Social media creates a vicious feedback loop that may make it impossible to ever fix social media, much less any of humanity’s many other problems.

Anyway, enough of that. The Heard-Depp trial is about to start up again.

