Wesco International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH — Wesco International Inc. (WCC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $218.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $3.90. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.13 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.81 per share.

The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials posted revenue of $5.56 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.37 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $860.5 million, or $15.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $21.42 billion.

