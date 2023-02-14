Wesco International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH — Wesco International Inc. (WCC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $218.9 million.
The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials posted revenue of $5.56 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.37 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $860.5 million, or $15.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $21.42 billion.
