Western Midstream: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $336.3 million.
The oil and gas transportation and storage company posted revenue of $779.4 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.22 billion, or $3 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.25 billion.
