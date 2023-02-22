Western Midstream: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $336.3 million. On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 85 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The oil and gas transportation and storage company posted revenue of $779.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.22 billion, or $3 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.25 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

