NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

21st Century Fox Inc., up 46 cents to $45.67

The company will sell its remaining stake in British pay TV provider Sky to Comcast.

Nielsen Holdings PLC, up 76 cents to $27.96

Bloomberg News reported that the company has received takeover interest from Blackstone and Carlyle.

Worthington Industries Inc., down $3.80 to $42.50

The metal manufacturer posted earnings and revenue that fell what short of what analysts were expecting.

Western Union Co., up 29 cents to $19.06

The company is considering selling its business-payments unit, according to Bloomberg News.

Actuant Corp., down $2.15 to $27.60

The industrial products company forecast earnings that were lower than analysts’ estimates.

AAR Corp., up $2.59 to $48.62

The airplane maintenance company reported results that came in ahead of Wall Street’s forecasts.

Community Health Systems Inc., up 6 cents to $3.47

The company reached a settlement with the government ending an investigation into conduct by its Health Management Associates unit.

Cintas Corp., down $11.80 to $201.16

The uniform supplier reported growth in its rental business that was weaker than analysts expected.

